301 East 47th Street

No Fee HUGE two bedroom with WASHER DRYER in unit and a massive TERRACE with amazing Western views!!!!FLEX THREE bedroomTruly unique DUPLEX with real STAIRCASE!!Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher.Embassy House is located in the Turtle Bay neighborhood of Midtown Manhattan, walking distance to Grand Central Station and the United Nations. Featuring a sleek new attended lobby and desirable amenities, Embassy House provides a comfortable haven from the hustle-bustle of Midtown Manhattan.Current tenant is offering all the furniture for free including bed, couches & sofa bed (2), dining table & chairs, etc.Current lease ends June 30, 2020 with option to renew for a new 12 months if needed. Available 1st week of January 2020.Offered furnished or unfurnished.Email, text or call me for more details. NYLS101119