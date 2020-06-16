All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:14 AM

301 East 47th Street

301 East 47th Street · (210) 885-1767
Location

301 East 47th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
No Fee HUGE two bedroom with WASHER DRYER in unit and a massive TERRACE with amazing Western views!!!!FLEX THREE bedroomTruly unique DUPLEX with real STAIRCASE!!Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher.Embassy House is located in the Turtle Bay neighborhood of Midtown Manhattan, walking distance to Grand Central Station and the United Nations. Featuring a sleek new attended lobby and desirable amenities, Embassy House provides a comfortable haven from the hustle-bustle of Midtown Manhattan.Current tenant is offering all the furniture for free including bed, couches & sofa bed (2), dining table & chairs, etc.Current lease ends June 30, 2020 with option to renew for a new 12 months if needed. Available 1st week of January 2020.Offered furnished or unfurnished.Email, text or call me for more details. NYLS101119

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

