300 West 112th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

300 West 112nd Street #LLB is a renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Located between Central Park and Morningside Parks it is on the garden level. It has a spacious living room. and 4 Queen Sized bedrooms. There are two full sized baths with tubs. Each bedroom has a dual closet and air conditioner. Open plan with high ceilings, sleek hardwood floors it is in mint condition. The stainless steel kitchen has a dishwasher. It has a small, alley-style outdoor space. The gross rent is $4500 a month with one month free on a 1 year lease. Available for immediate move in, pets are allowed. Applications, approvals and lease signing are online. Landlord accepts interstate, multiple guarantors and The Guarantors. Pets allowed laundry in building.