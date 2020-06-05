All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

300 West 112th Street

300 West 112th Street · (917) 805-3180
Location

300 West 112th Street, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0LLB · Avail. now

$4,125

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
300 West 112nd Street #LLB is a renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Located between Central Park and Morningside Parks it is on the garden level. It has a spacious living room. and 4 Queen Sized bedrooms. There are two full sized baths with tubs. Each bedroom has a dual closet and air conditioner. Open plan with high ceilings, sleek hardwood floors it is in mint condition. The stainless steel kitchen has a dishwasher. It has a small, alley-style outdoor space. The gross rent is $4500 a month with one month free on a 1 year lease. Available for immediate move in, pets are allowed. Applications, approvals and lease signing are online. Landlord accepts interstate, multiple guarantors and The Guarantors. Pets allowed laundry in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 West 112th Street have any available units?
300 West 112th Street has a unit available for $4,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 West 112th Street have?
Some of 300 West 112th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 West 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 West 112th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 West 112th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 West 112th Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 West 112th Street offer parking?
No, 300 West 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 West 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 West 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 West 112th Street have a pool?
No, 300 West 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 West 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 West 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 West 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 West 112th Street has units with dishwashers.
