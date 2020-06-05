300 West 112th Street

Amenities
300 West 112nd Street #LLB is a renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Located between Central Park and Morningside Parks it is on the garden level. It has a spacious living room. and 4 Queen Sized bedrooms. There are two full sized baths with tubs. Each bedroom has a dual closet and air conditioner. Open plan with high ceilings, sleek hardwood floors it is in mint condition. The stainless steel kitchen has a dishwasher. It has a small, alley-style outdoor space. The gross rent is $4500 a month with one month free on a 1 year lease. Available for immediate move in, pets are allowed. Applications, approvals and lease signing are online. Landlord accepts interstate, multiple guarantors and The Guarantors. Pets allowed laundry in building.