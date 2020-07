Amenities

hardwood floors elevator lobby

West 106th Street and West End Avenue. Like Paris in New York UNIQUE Charming Studio with open kitchen (but no dishwasher) and gleaming hardwood floors, great closet space and pristine tiled bathroom. This corner apartment is located on the lobby level of an elevator building and facing north and east over tree-lined 106th Street and getting great natural light and park view. Freshly painted. PLEASE Email for requirements and video tour. Please DO NOT test or call.