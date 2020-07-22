300 East 71st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

OVERSIZED 1-BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN THE HEART OF THE UPPER EAST SIDE! NO FEE!



This quiet and spacious home has been tastefully renovated and maintained, featuring generous closet space, and dark wood floors throughout. The chef's kitchen is equipped with custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The bathroom is outfitted with a marble vanity and glass shower doors.



Located in a full-service Co-op with a 24-hour doorman & concierge, planted and furnished rooftop, on-site laundry, bike storage, and parking for an addition cost. Pets are welcome!,FULLY FURNISHED, OVERSIZED 1-BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT 300 E 71ST STREET!



This quiet and spacious home has been tastefully renovated and maintained, featuring generous closet space, and dark wood floors throughout. The chef's kitchen is equipped with custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The bathroom is outfitted with a marble vanity and glass shower doors.



Located in a full-service Co-op with a 24-hour doorman & concierge, planted and furnished rooftop, on-site laundry, bike storage, and parking for an addition cost. Pets are welcome!

Minimum lease term is 12 months. Owner is paying a portion of board application fees.