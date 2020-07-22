All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:19 AM

300 East 71st Street

300 East 71st Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

300 East 71st Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
OVERSIZED 1-BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN THE HEART OF THE UPPER EAST SIDE! NO FEE!

This quiet and spacious home has been tastefully renovated and maintained, featuring generous closet space, and dark wood floors throughout. The chef's kitchen is equipped with custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The bathroom is outfitted with a marble vanity and glass shower doors.

Located in a full-service Co-op with a 24-hour doorman & concierge, planted and furnished rooftop, on-site laundry, bike storage, and parking for an addition cost. Pets are welcome!,FULLY FURNISHED, OVERSIZED 1-BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT 300 E 71ST STREET!

This quiet and spacious home has been tastefully renovated and maintained, featuring generous closet space, and dark wood floors throughout. The chef's kitchen is equipped with custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The bathroom is outfitted with a marble vanity and glass shower doors.

Located in a full-service Co-op with a 24-hour doorman & concierge, planted and furnished rooftop, on-site laundry, bike storage, and parking for an addition cost. Pets are welcome!
Minimum lease term is 12 months. Owner is paying a portion of board application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 71st Street have any available units?
300 East 71st Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 71st Street have?
Some of 300 East 71st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 71st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 71st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 East 71st Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 East 71st Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 East 71st Street offers parking.
Does 300 East 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 71st Street have a pool?
No, 300 East 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 East 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
