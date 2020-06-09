30 West 61st Street

Amenities

Sorry, No Pets Allowed. Gorgeous Gut Renovated, High Floor, Huge 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a Dining Section, Only a Block Away From Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle, Central Park and Subway!This Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Apartment Features a Large Living Room with Dining Area, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Laundry on the Floor, and More... This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space, Light, and Full Open North & West Views. The Building Features a 24 hour Doorman and Concierge, Live-In Resident Manager, a Quiet Courtyard for Residents Only, an Intimate Roof Garden, Bike Room and Storage,Laundry on Each Floor, and More! Located in the Heart of the Dynamic Lincoln Center Neighborhood, the building is near a variety of restaurants and retail, Central Park, and many major transportation options. Make this Luxury Condo in the Thriving Lincoln Center Neighborhood Your Home!