Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

30 West 61st Street

30 West 61st Street · (212) 360-2556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 West 61st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22D · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
Sorry, No Pets Allowed. Gorgeous Gut Renovated, High Floor, Huge 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a Dining Section, Only a Block Away From Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle, Central Park and Subway!This Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Apartment Features a Large Living Room with Dining Area, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Laundry on the Floor, and More... This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space, Light, and Full Open North & West Views. The Building Features a 24 hour Doorman and Concierge, Live-In Resident Manager, a Quiet Courtyard for Residents Only, an Intimate Roof Garden, Bike Room and Storage,Laundry on Each Floor, and More! Located in the Heart of the Dynamic Lincoln Center Neighborhood, the building is near a variety of restaurants and retail, Central Park, and many major transportation options. Make this Luxury Condo in the Thriving Lincoln Center Neighborhood Your Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 West 61st Street have any available units?
30 West 61st Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 West 61st Street have?
Some of 30 West 61st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 West 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 West 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 West 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 West 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 West 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 West 61st Street does offer parking.
Does 30 West 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 West 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 West 61st Street have a pool?
No, 30 West 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 West 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 30 West 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 West 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 West 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
