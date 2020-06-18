30 Riverside Boulevard

Amenities

Corner south-eastern views are enjoyed through floor to ceiling windows in this two bedroom, two bathroom residence. With split two bedrooms, the master bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The collaborative design firm of Yabu Pushelberg honors the pride and scale of the exterior with interior choices predicated on permanence. Custom Italian kitchens by Scavolini celebrate the individual and discerning tastes of each resident. Outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and punctuated by polished chrome Dornbracht fixtures, each kitchen will supply fully-vented range hoods, wine refrigerators and garbage disposals. Residents will also enjoy a fully-vented dryer. Each bathroom is cradled in a bespoke and indulgent array of stone and wood cabinetry. Private condominium amenities, located on the 18th Floor, include a private 22-seat dining room with catering kitchen, lounge with river-view balcony, media room, billiards table and bar, great room with fireplace and access to a fully furnished and landscaped 3,700sf sundeck with two outdoor kitchens.Two Waterline Square is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, known for their distinctive majestic towers around the world, and is situated on the Northeast expanse of Waterline Square. With a cascading facade that sweeps from the West down to the East, Two Waterline Square is perfectly positioned in the sky to honor its riverfront location with views towards the George Washington Bridge and the surrounding city landscape as elongated as its facade. A comprehensive new community joining Midtown with the Upper West Side, Waterline Square is a dynamic collection of three distinct towers designed by the world's most accomplished architects and surrounds a curated new park that brings lush landscapes through the towers and connects them to the city. Spanning a full city block between Sixtieth and Sixty-First Streets at Riverside Boulevard, the bold, impressively scaled architecture gives special prominence to outdoor spaces with private set-back terraces near the top as well as a glamorously appointed sundeck for entertaining and lounging. In addition to the amenities exclusive to the condominiums of Two Waterline Square, residents will have access to thousands of square feet of dramatically designed sports, fitness, leisure, and outdoor amenities and features.