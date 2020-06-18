All apartments in New York
30 Riverside Boulevard
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

30 Riverside Boulevard

30 Riverside Boulevard · (212) 893-1430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20J · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
Corner south-eastern views are enjoyed through floor to ceiling windows in this two bedroom, two bathroom residence. With split two bedrooms, the master bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The collaborative design firm of Yabu Pushelberg honors the pride and scale of the exterior with interior choices predicated on permanence. Custom Italian kitchens by Scavolini celebrate the individual and discerning tastes of each resident. Outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and punctuated by polished chrome Dornbracht fixtures, each kitchen will supply fully-vented range hoods, wine refrigerators and garbage disposals. Residents will also enjoy a fully-vented dryer. Each bathroom is cradled in a bespoke and indulgent array of stone and wood cabinetry. Private condominium amenities, located on the 18th Floor, include a private 22-seat dining room with catering kitchen, lounge with river-view balcony, media room, billiards table and bar, great room with fireplace and access to a fully furnished and landscaped 3,700sf sundeck with two outdoor kitchens.Two Waterline Square is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, known for their distinctive majestic towers around the world, and is situated on the Northeast expanse of Waterline Square. With a cascading facade that sweeps from the West down to the East, Two Waterline Square is perfectly positioned in the sky to honor its riverfront location with views towards the George Washington Bridge and the surrounding city landscape as elongated as its facade. A comprehensive new community joining Midtown with the Upper West Side, Waterline Square is a dynamic collection of three distinct towers designed by the world's most accomplished architects and surrounds a curated new park that brings lush landscapes through the towers and connects them to the city. Spanning a full city block between Sixtieth and Sixty-First Streets at Riverside Boulevard, the bold, impressively scaled architecture gives special prominence to outdoor spaces with private set-back terraces near the top as well as a glamorously appointed sundeck for entertaining and lounging. In addition to the amenities exclusive to the condominiums of Two Waterline Square, residents will have access to thousands of square feet of dramatically designed sports, fitness, leisure, and outdoor amenities and features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Riverside Boulevard have any available units?
30 Riverside Boulevard has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Riverside Boulevard have?
Some of 30 Riverside Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Riverside Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
30 Riverside Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Riverside Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 30 Riverside Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 Riverside Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 30 Riverside Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 30 Riverside Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Riverside Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Riverside Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 30 Riverside Boulevard has a pool.
Does 30 Riverside Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 30 Riverside Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Riverside Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Riverside Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
