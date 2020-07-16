287 East Houston Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets gym doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym bike storage hot tub

Video available upon request.



287/LES has been designed with uniquely high-end finishings, offering it's residents only the best-of-the-best. 6B is a bright and airy one bedroom + flexible foyer/home office space with beautiful open skyline views (including Empire State Building). You're welcomed into the home by a spacious foyer, along with a generous coat closet. The Miele washer/dryer is conveniently located in the hallway across from the generous pantry. The oversized open chef's kitchen is sure to please all cooks. Features include GD Cucine custom Italian cabinetry topped with Carrara marble counters and slab backsplash and Miele appliances. The chef's kitchen features an oversized island perfectly designed to fit 4+ stools for dining. The spa-like bathroom has a custom vanity, Bianco Dolomite marble tile, glass enclosed shower and luxurious heated floors.



With airy 10' ceilings, the living/dining area offers a comfortable space to relax and entertain. Beautiful light streams into the space from the floor-to-ceiling windows. 5' whitewashed oak floors throughout continue the stylish appeal. There are two sets of pocket-doors from the living room into the bedroom, creating quite an open and bright feeling. The bedroom is spacious and boasts an enormous walk-in-closet that is finished by Ornare. Ornare has breathed life into the amazing closet including custom shelving, hanging, and customized drawers for jewelry storage. The windows have been outfitted with electric shades for convenience and style. This level of customization unheard of for a rental home.



Building amenities include a part-time doorman with virtual doorman technology, a fitness center on the ground floor with tall ceilings (no basement-feel here), a landscaped common roof terrace with outdoor kitchen and incredible views in all directions, bike storage, supplemental laundry and private storage. This apartment comes with a private storage cage for the tenant to use.



Located on East Houston Street between Clinton and Suffolk streets, 287 East Houston is situated in the heart of the Lower East Side and is convenient to the best shopping, restaurants, galleries and nightlife. Dirty French, Clinton Street Baking Company, and Ivan Ramen are within a few blocks, just to name a few. Nearby nightlife options are endless, including the bar at the Ludlow Hotel, No Fun, and Mr. Purple. A brand new Equinox has just opened a few blocks away. Public transportation is close with the F,M, J, Z, B and D subways all easily accessible. Enjoy the excitement of the LES, with the luxury you crave, at 287/LES.



Now offering 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $5,500.