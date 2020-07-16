All apartments in New York
Find more places like 287 East Houston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
287 East Houston Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:30 PM

287 East Houston Street

287 East Houston Street · (203) 309-9928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

287 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$5,041

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
hot tub
Video available upon request.

287/LES has been designed with uniquely high-end finishings, offering it's residents only the best-of-the-best. 6B is a bright and airy one bedroom + flexible foyer/home office space with beautiful open skyline views (including Empire State Building). You're welcomed into the home by a spacious foyer, along with a generous coat closet. The Miele washer/dryer is conveniently located in the hallway across from the generous pantry. The oversized open chef's kitchen is sure to please all cooks. Features include GD Cucine custom Italian cabinetry topped with Carrara marble counters and slab backsplash and Miele appliances. The chef's kitchen features an oversized island perfectly designed to fit 4+ stools for dining. The spa-like bathroom has a custom vanity, Bianco Dolomite marble tile, glass enclosed shower and luxurious heated floors.

With airy 10' ceilings, the living/dining area offers a comfortable space to relax and entertain. Beautiful light streams into the space from the floor-to-ceiling windows. 5' whitewashed oak floors throughout continue the stylish appeal. There are two sets of pocket-doors from the living room into the bedroom, creating quite an open and bright feeling. The bedroom is spacious and boasts an enormous walk-in-closet that is finished by Ornare. Ornare has breathed life into the amazing closet including custom shelving, hanging, and customized drawers for jewelry storage. The windows have been outfitted with electric shades for convenience and style. This level of customization unheard of for a rental home.

Building amenities include a part-time doorman with virtual doorman technology, a fitness center on the ground floor with tall ceilings (no basement-feel here), a landscaped common roof terrace with outdoor kitchen and incredible views in all directions, bike storage, supplemental laundry and private storage. This apartment comes with a private storage cage for the tenant to use.

Located on East Houston Street between Clinton and Suffolk streets, 287 East Houston is situated in the heart of the Lower East Side and is convenient to the best shopping, restaurants, galleries and nightlife. Dirty French, Clinton Street Baking Company, and Ivan Ramen are within a few blocks, just to name a few. Nearby nightlife options are endless, including the bar at the Ludlow Hotel, No Fun, and Mr. Purple. A brand new Equinox has just opened a few blocks away. Public transportation is close with the F,M, J, Z, B and D subways all easily accessible. Enjoy the excitement of the LES, with the luxury you crave, at 287/LES.

Now offering 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $5,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 East Houston Street have any available units?
287 East Houston Street has a unit available for $5,041 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 East Houston Street have?
Some of 287 East Houston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 East Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
287 East Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 East Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 287 East Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 287 East Houston Street offer parking?
No, 287 East Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 287 East Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 East Houston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 East Houston Street have a pool?
No, 287 East Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 287 East Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 287 East Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 287 East Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 East Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 287 East Houston Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity