284 Mott Street
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:12 PM

284 Mott Street

284 Mott Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

284 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
NOLITA Two bedroom,one bath...AVAILABLE DON'T MISS IT..PERECT SHARE..Rental, Prewar, Elevator, Mid-rise, Video, LARGE KITCHEN, HARD WOOD FLOORS, GREAT LIGHT, LARGE CLOSETSCALL NORRIS TO VIEW646 624 9373

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Mott Street have any available units?
284 Mott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 Mott Street have?
Some of 284 Mott Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Mott Street currently offering any rent specials?
284 Mott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Mott Street pet-friendly?
No, 284 Mott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 284 Mott Street offer parking?
No, 284 Mott Street does not offer parking.
Does 284 Mott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Mott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Mott Street have a pool?
No, 284 Mott Street does not have a pool.
Does 284 Mott Street have accessible units?
No, 284 Mott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Mott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 Mott Street has units with dishwashers.
