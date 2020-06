Amenities

Gut renovated single family home on West 4th and Perry. Thoughtfully restored details such as marble mantles and moldings are combined with high design and modern convenience. A large chefs kitchen for casual entertaining opens onto the landscaped rear terrace with BBQ. The parlor floor has a wall of windows facing east and a powder room with a floating Onyx vanity. The master suite is comprised of a sunny bedroom, a private media room and a modern bathroom featuring a sculptural stainless steel sink and skylight. A green roof with outdoor kitchen enjoys views over the west village and towards the Empire State Building. This gorgeous home can also be offered furnished for short or long term stays at $35,000/month.