Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Gut renovated apartment with big beautiful bay windows facing South. Bright and airy, this spacious townhouse studio apartment has 10 1/2 foot ceilings and is in excellent condition. The apartment is on the parlor level, up a high stoop, so you are well up above street level overlooking a beautiful tree-lined street. The location is absolutely unbeatable - down the block from the 1/2/3 express subway stop, Fairway, and Trader's Joe's.