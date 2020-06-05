275 Fort Washington Avenue 55

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/ Fort Washington Ave - Property Id: 86297



THE APARTMENT:

Large double pane windows allowing plenty of natural sunlight to shine in onto the freshly polished hardwood floors. Pics of similar unit. Separated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and built-in microwave.

Ideal for students or young professionals looking to live within walking distance to the Presbyterian hospital/Columbia university medical center.



GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Heat & Water included in monthly rent, spacious & renovated apartments, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Ample Closet Space, Live In Supers, Eat-in Kitchens, Steps to Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking.

Picture of similar Unit in the same Building.



ABOUT ME:

With over 25 years working in Upper Manhattan, I am totally capable of leading you in the right direction in your apartment search.



CONTACT ME:

Roberto Guilbet

TEL#: 718-208-6746

E-MAIL: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86297

