Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

275 Fort Washington Avenue 55

275 Fort Washington Avenue · (347) 994-0841
Location

275 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 55 · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/ Fort Washington Ave - Property Id: 86297

LISTING ID: BLA - 66352

THE APARTMENT:
Large double pane windows allowing plenty of natural sunlight to shine in onto the freshly polished hardwood floors. Pics of similar unit. Separated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and built-in microwave.
Ideal for students or young professionals looking to live within walking distance to the Presbyterian hospital/Columbia university medical center.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:
Heat & Water included in monthly rent, spacious & renovated apartments, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Ample Closet Space, Live In Supers, Eat-in Kitchens, Steps to Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking.
Picture of similar Unit in the same Building.

ABOUT ME:
With over 25 years working in Upper Manhattan, I am totally capable of leading you in the right direction in your apartment search.

CONTACT ME:
Roberto Guilbet
TEL#: 718-208-6746
E-MAIL: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86297
Property Id 86297

(RLNE5816791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 have any available units?
275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 have?
Some of 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 currently offering any rent specials?
275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 pet-friendly?
No, 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 offer parking?
No, 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 does not offer parking.
Does 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 have a pool?
No, 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 does not have a pool.
Does 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 have accessible units?
No, 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Fort Washington Avenue 55 has units with dishwashers.
