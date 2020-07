Amenities

This is a wonderful 1 bedroom in a gorgeous block! The apartment is accented exposed brick, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. Available for October 1st occupancy. Located on a quiet, beautiful West Village block only around the corner from the 1 and PATH, and M8 & M20 busses. Steps from some of the cities best restaurants, nightlife and shopping including Marc Jacobs, The Little Owl and many more.Please call for an appointment to view.