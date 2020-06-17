272 Lenox Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Luxury living on Lenox Avenue. This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom spacious penthouse is located in an historic brownstone in the Mount Morris Park Historic District of Central Harlem. This apartment features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, as well as a washer and dryer in the unit, plus a decorative fireplace, central heating and air, tiled bathrooms with a claw-foot tub and marble counter in the master bath. Youll enjoy the exposed brick, custom maple cabinets, elegant light fixtures and some recessed lighting.



The apartment also features a private roof deck with beautiful views. All of this luxury while maintaining the historic charm you expect from townhouse living. This building is ideally located for food, fun and transportation. The new Harlem Shake restaurant is just across the street and its just a short walk to Sylvias, Corner Social, Red Rooster and all of the fare that Lenox Avenue Restaurant Row has to offer.



Entertainment can be found with DJs and live bands at Corner Social and Red Rooster, plus the Apollo Theater is just a few blocks away. Trains and buses are abundant with the 2,3 just a block away and the A,B,C,D,4,5,6 trains a short walk from the building. A multitude of buses pass at 125th and Lenox and the Metro North is also at 125th; this is an easy commute to practically anywhere you need to be! Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are case by case.



*Virtual tour available