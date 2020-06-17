All apartments in New York
272 Lenox Avenue.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

272 Lenox Avenue

272 Malcolm X Boulevard · (212) 280-8866
Location

272 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Luxury living on Lenox Avenue. This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom spacious penthouse is located in an historic brownstone in the Mount Morris Park Historic District of Central Harlem. This apartment features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, as well as a washer and dryer in the unit, plus a decorative fireplace, central heating and air, tiled bathrooms with a claw-foot tub and marble counter in the master bath. Youll enjoy the exposed brick, custom maple cabinets, elegant light fixtures and some recessed lighting.

The apartment also features a private roof deck with beautiful views. All of this luxury while maintaining the historic charm you expect from townhouse living. This building is ideally located for food, fun and transportation. The new Harlem Shake restaurant is just across the street and its just a short walk to Sylvias, Corner Social, Red Rooster and all of the fare that Lenox Avenue Restaurant Row has to offer.

Entertainment can be found with DJs and live bands at Corner Social and Red Rooster, plus the Apollo Theater is just a few blocks away. Trains and buses are abundant with the 2,3 just a block away and the A,B,C,D,4,5,6 trains a short walk from the building. A multitude of buses pass at 125th and Lenox and the Metro North is also at 125th; this is an easy commute to practically anywhere you need to be! Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are case by case.

*Virtual tour available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 272 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
272 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 Lenox Avenue have?
Some of 272 Lenox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
272 Lenox Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 Lenox Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 272 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
No, 272 Lenox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 272 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 Lenox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
No, 272 Lenox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 272 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 272 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 Lenox Avenue has units with dishwashers.

