293 Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
2 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
69-71 MAGNOLIA ST UNIT 5
69-71 Magnolia Street, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2 Bedroom 3rd Floor Apartment with heat & hot water included. The apartment is located steps away from public transportation, shopping, schools, & restaurants. Easy commute to NYC.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
279 BELMONT AVE FIRST FL.
279 Belmont Avenue, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom First Floor Apartment With Heat Included. Located Near Public Transportation, Schools, Shopping, Restaurants. Short Walk To LightRail To Newark Penn Station. Heat & Cold Water Supplied By Owner.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
114-120 Montgomery Street
120 Montgomery Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
417 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
114-120 Montgomery Street is a beautiful apartment community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with wall to wall carpeting, air conditioning, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
175 Jerome Place Available 07/01/20 This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
25 Marcy Ave 2
25 Marcy Avenue, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 25 Marcy Avenue East Orange NJ - Property Id: 113909 3 bed room one bathroom newly renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances Walk-in bedroom closet, parking ,Quiet neighborhood, 5 mins to parkway, short walk
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ampere
1 Unit Available
267 n 19th st 2!
267 North 19th Street, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1.5 bdr East Orange, NJ - Property Id: 239547 This is a charming 1.5 bedroom apartment located in a clean property. Carpeted floors in all rooms , plenty closets. Near bus train and shop rite supermarket. Tenant pays own utilities with this unit .
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
120 GROVE ST
120 Grove Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Commuter friendly two bedroom is surrounded by all that Bloomfield has to offer. This spacious apartment features equal sized bedrooms. eat-in-kitchen, dining room, and den/ office that can also be used as an additional bedroom.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
26 Parkway West
26 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 LEWIS ST
11 Lewis Street, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Your opportunity to live on a quiet residential street just blocks from shopping, restaurants, supermarkets and NYC transportation practically at your doorstep.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Watsessing Park
1 Unit Available
96 MYRTLE ST
96 Myrtle Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 96 MYRTLE ST in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Upper Roseville
1 Unit Available
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Upper Roseville
1 Unit Available
202 N FIFTEENTH ST
202 North 15th Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very well kept second floor unit with 2 levels with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. No Pets. Street parking. No access to backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a must see!! A beautiful and meticulously renovated apartment from the beams up. Totally updated EVERYTHING!! Close to all public transportation.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Upper Roseville
1 Unit Available
682 N 8TH ST FIRST FLOOR
682 North 8th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Will Not Last!!! Fully Renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath Rental Hardwood Fls Throughout, SS Appliances, HVAC, Coin Operated Laundry on Site, a few steps away from Davenport Ave Light Rail Station, Schools & Shopping!!! Available Immediately! Transunion
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
95 Hill Street Unit 1
95 Hill Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
NYC commuter dream! Beautifully updated 1st Flr 2bed/1bath unit in fully refurbished 2fam home. Ideal quiet location, less than 1/3 mile from NJT Watsessing station, 35 mins direct to NYPenn; 1 block to Berkeley Elementary.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
176 WEAVER AVE UNIT 2
176 Weaver Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
2nd-floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, kitchen, full bath, and an extra room that can be used as a living space. he apartment located near Wrights field. Tenant pays gas and elec. NO SMOKING ALLOWED 2nd-floor apartment.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
85 WATSESSING AVE FIRST FL.
85 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Commuter Friendly! Updated 1st Flr 2 bed/1 bath unit in a well maintained 2 fam home. 2 blocks from NJT Watsessing Station, 35 mins direct to NY Penn, minutes away from schools, and shopping centers. Washer/Dryer Hook Up in Unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
105 BERKELEY AVE
105 Berkeley Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Commuter dream! Steps away from Watsessing Avenue train station, Light rail station and bus lines. It is only minutes away from GSP, restaurants. Grocery store and schools are within walking distance.
