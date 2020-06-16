27 Wooster Street

Amenities

Set on a coveted SoHo block, this sunbathed home is awash in premier finishes, stunning Cast-Iron District views and top-notch amenities in a designer, new construction building.With a pedigree that boasts the architecture firm of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) and sumptuous interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen, this outstanding one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath residence artfully melds gracious modern living with a reverence for its historical surroundings. The expansive great room is lined with floor-to-ceiling French door windows that frame breathtaking SoHo views and flood the space in eastern light. Nearby, the open kitchen provides a chic backdrop to cooking and entertaining with marble countertops and handcrafted kitchen cabinetry by Smallbone of Devizes surrounding appliances by Wolf, Sub-Zero and Miele. Wide-plank oak flooring leads you to the well-appointed bedroom featuring enviable custom closet space, oversized windows and a remarkable marble slab bathroom outfitted with LeFroy Brooks fixtures, dual-sink zebrawood vanity, rain steam shower and Toto toilet. Smart-home technology delivers effortless control over lighting, HVAC and window treatments, while an in-unit washer-dryer and powder room add to this extraordinary home's thoughtful conveniences.27 Wooster is a striking, six-story condominium building situated at the corner of Wooster and Grand streets in a serene stretch of SoHo. Residents enjoy a 24-hour attended lobby, direct access via key-locked elevator, cold storage, fitness room, bicycle room and storage, and parking opportunities. The world-class dining, shopping and cultural venues SoHo is known for dot the surrounding streets. Stroll the plentiful art galleries on your block or head to the renowned Broadway shopping corridor, and top it off with a too-die-for farm-to-table meal at David Burke Kitchen. Transportation couldn't be easier with A/C/E, 1, J/Z, N/Q/R and 6 trains within blocks.



