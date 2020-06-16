All apartments in New York
27 Wooster Street

27 Wooster Street · (212) 941-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$8,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
new construction
Set on a coveted SoHo block, this sunbathed home is awash in premier finishes, stunning Cast-Iron District views and top-notch amenities in a designer, new construction building.With a pedigree that boasts the architecture firm of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) and sumptuous interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen, this outstanding one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath residence artfully melds gracious modern living with a reverence for its historical surroundings. The expansive great room is lined with floor-to-ceiling French door windows that frame breathtaking SoHo views and flood the space in eastern light. Nearby, the open kitchen provides a chic backdrop to cooking and entertaining with marble countertops and handcrafted kitchen cabinetry by Smallbone of Devizes surrounding appliances by Wolf, Sub-Zero and Miele. Wide-plank oak flooring leads you to the well-appointed bedroom featuring enviable custom closet space, oversized windows and a remarkable marble slab bathroom outfitted with LeFroy Brooks fixtures, dual-sink zebrawood vanity, rain steam shower and Toto toilet. Smart-home technology delivers effortless control over lighting, HVAC and window treatments, while an in-unit washer-dryer and powder room add to this extraordinary home's thoughtful conveniences.27 Wooster is a striking, six-story condominium building situated at the corner of Wooster and Grand streets in a serene stretch of SoHo. Residents enjoy a 24-hour attended lobby, direct access via key-locked elevator, cold storage, fitness room, bicycle room and storage, and parking opportunities. The world-class dining, shopping and cultural venues SoHo is known for dot the surrounding streets. Stroll the plentiful art galleries on your block or head to the renowned Broadway shopping corridor, and top it off with a too-die-for farm-to-table meal at David Burke Kitchen. Transportation couldn't be easier with A/C/E, 1, J/Z, N/Q/R and 6 trains within blocks.

Seeing is Believing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Wooster Street have any available units?
27 Wooster Street has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Wooster Street have?
Some of 27 Wooster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Wooster Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 Wooster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Wooster Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 Wooster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 27 Wooster Street offer parking?
Yes, 27 Wooster Street does offer parking.
Does 27 Wooster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Wooster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Wooster Street have a pool?
No, 27 Wooster Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 Wooster Street have accessible units?
No, 27 Wooster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Wooster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Wooster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
