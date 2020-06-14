Amenities

Beautiful South Street Seaport Historic District Loft (circa 1886) with lots of original exposed brick walls. This fully renovated unique home features a new kitchen with Bertazzoni appliances, 3 full bedrooms all with windows two new full baths, washer/dryer, and dark stained oak floors. This loft home is currently configured as a 3 bedroom 2 full bath with a spacious welcoming foyer, a large open living area, multiple closets and a washer/dryer. 264 Water Street is a 27-unit condominium with elevator, laundry room, and video intercom entry.Located in the heart of the Seaport and historic Front st, Tons of great restaurant's, bars, coffee shops. There is the new iPic Theater and Pier 17 by SHoP Architects. With over 400,000 square feet of retail space and a 1.5-acre rooftop terrace and concert venue. Conveniently located between the Chambers Street/Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall and Fulton Street subways with easy access to the A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains. NYLS112127