All apartments in New York
Find more places like 264 Water Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
264 Water Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:11 AM

264 Water Street

264 Water Street · (347) 624-8341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

264 Water Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
Beautiful South Street Seaport Historic District Loft (circa 1886) with lots of original exposed brick walls. This fully renovated unique home features a new kitchen with Bertazzoni appliances, 3 full bedrooms all with windows two new full baths, washer/dryer, and dark stained oak floors. This loft home is currently configured as a 3 bedroom 2 full bath with a spacious welcoming foyer, a large open living area, multiple closets and a washer/dryer. 264 Water Street is a 27-unit condominium with elevator, laundry room, and video intercom entry.Located in the heart of the Seaport and historic Front st, Tons of great restaurant's, bars, coffee shops. There is the new iPic Theater and Pier 17 by SHoP Architects. With over 400,000 square feet of retail space and a 1.5-acre rooftop terrace and concert venue. Conveniently located between the Chambers Street/Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall and Fulton Street subways with easy access to the A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains. NYLS112127

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Water Street have any available units?
264 Water Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 Water Street have?
Some of 264 Water Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
264 Water Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Water Street pet-friendly?
No, 264 Water Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 264 Water Street offer parking?
No, 264 Water Street does not offer parking.
Does 264 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 Water Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Water Street have a pool?
No, 264 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 264 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 264 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 Water Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 264 Water Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity