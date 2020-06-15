All apartments in New York
260 West 26th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

260 West 26th Street

260 West 26th Street · (212) 366-5034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 10-A · Avail. now

$2,890

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
garage
lobby
yoga
Apartment 10A is a bright and sunny South facing studio with floor to ceiling windows and great views.

Introducing Chelsea Park at 260 West 26th Street, the neighborhood's newest full service luxury rental building. Opening during the Spring of 2013, these 204 brand new residences feature generous room dimensions, ample closets, stainless steel appliances, custom kitchens, great light and exposures. If you like private outdoor space Chelsea Park has over 70 balconies and terraces to choose from. Years of development experience contributed to the creation of exemplary apartments with every detail looked after.

Enjoy a lifestyle immersed in a wide array of amenities without stepping foot outside your building. Enter into the double height, gallery-style grand lobby with fireplace, large format artwork and stunning 'Aqua Creations' sculptural lighting fixtures. Amenities at Chelsea Park will include a 24 hour concierge, parking garage, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga/movement studio, children's play room and a private members only tenant lounge with private outdoor garden and fully operational catering kitchen and bar area. In addition, tenants will enjoy one of Chelsea's largest landscaped and fully furnished roof decks featuring panoramic views, multiple outdoor showers, and a tranquil south facing planted 'green living roof'. If that wasn't enough the building is pet friendly and even has a doggy washing room onsite so your best friend can look his best!

*** THE ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE REFLECTING ONE MONTH FREE. CONCESSION APPLIES TO NEW RESIDENTS ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 West 26th Street have any available units?
260 West 26th Street has a unit available for $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 West 26th Street have?
Some of 260 West 26th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 West 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 West 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 260 West 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 260 West 26th Street does offer parking.
Does 260 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 West 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 260 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 260 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
