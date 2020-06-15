Amenities

Apartment 10A is a bright and sunny South facing studio with floor to ceiling windows and great views.



Introducing Chelsea Park at 260 West 26th Street, the neighborhood's newest full service luxury rental building. Opening during the Spring of 2013, these 204 brand new residences feature generous room dimensions, ample closets, stainless steel appliances, custom kitchens, great light and exposures. If you like private outdoor space Chelsea Park has over 70 balconies and terraces to choose from. Years of development experience contributed to the creation of exemplary apartments with every detail looked after.



Enjoy a lifestyle immersed in a wide array of amenities without stepping foot outside your building. Enter into the double height, gallery-style grand lobby with fireplace, large format artwork and stunning 'Aqua Creations' sculptural lighting fixtures. Amenities at Chelsea Park will include a 24 hour concierge, parking garage, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga/movement studio, children's play room and a private members only tenant lounge with private outdoor garden and fully operational catering kitchen and bar area. In addition, tenants will enjoy one of Chelsea's largest landscaped and fully furnished roof decks featuring panoramic views, multiple outdoor showers, and a tranquil south facing planted 'green living roof'. If that wasn't enough the building is pet friendly and even has a doggy washing room onsite so your best friend can look his best!



Apartment 10A is a bright and sunny South facing studio with floor to ceiling windows and great views.



