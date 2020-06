Amenities

Gut renovated, Inwood, no fee, 3 bedrooms 1 bath.The Apartment features:- All new light maple hardwood floors- Open kitchen - Nice size living space; easy to set up despite the open kitchen- Cherry custom kitchen cabinets- Under Cabinets lighting- Granite kitchen counters- Dishwasher- Built in Microwave- Stainless steel refrigerator- Full / queen size bedrooms- Closets in each bedrooms- New tiles full bath with stone counter.The building features:- Newly updated lobby and common areas- Dedicated live in super- New intercom system- Electronic front door entry- CCTV in all common areas- Walk-up buildingArea:- Vibrant bars and restaurants within a short walk.- Supermarket across the street- Banks and pharmacies nearby- Inwood Hill Park and Fort Tryon Park- Trains A/1- Easy access to bike trailsTenants income - 40 times the monthly rentFair creditUS personal guarantors or Insurent rent guarantee are accepted if prospective tenants do not meet the minimal requirements.Gross Rent (security) $3000Net Rent of $2500 after 2 free months of rent based on 12 month lease - Tenant can pay Net Rent over the term of the lease.Pets are welcome - Dogs up to 40lb fully grown.