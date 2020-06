Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Well-appointed Jr. one bedroom on cobble stoned 12th Street in the West Village this apartment is just the space you have been looking for! High ceilings paired with a renovated kitchen and bathroom this apartment is a must see! This apartment features 4 closets, ceiling fans and through wall air conditioning 259 West 12th Street is an elevator building with central laundry and live in super. Guarantors and pets all ok! Conveniently located next to the A,C,E,L,2,3, and 1 trains.