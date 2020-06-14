All apartments in New York
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:56 PM

257 Central Park West

257 Central Park West · (212) 913-9058
Location

257 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 9-C · Avail. now

$3,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
playground
garage
Elegant CO-OP prewar building with 24-hour doorman and concierge.
This is a SPONSOR apartment!! NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED!

Bright, with view of the Park and with renovated kitchen, this apartment has it all. It is nicely layout with an entrance hallway, a separate kitchen and nice storage and closets space throughout.

Bright, with view of the Park and with renovated kitchen, this apartment has it all. It is nicely layout with an entrance hallway, a separate kitchen and nice storage and closets space throughout. The studio also includes an elegant bathroom with shower and adjacent walk-in closets.

Fabulously located across the street from the most desirable sections of Central Park the Great Lawn and the Mariners playground. Museum of Natural History and the Manhattan Children's Museum. Next to the B and C trains, 86th Street crosstown bus, and M10 bus.

Sorry but no dog allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Central Park West have any available units?
257 Central Park West has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 Central Park West have?
Some of 257 Central Park West's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
257 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 257 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 257 Central Park West offer parking?
Yes, 257 Central Park West does offer parking.
Does 257 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 257 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 257 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 257 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
