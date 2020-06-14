257 Central Park West

Amenities

Elegant CO-OP prewar building with 24-hour doorman and concierge.

This is a SPONSOR apartment!! NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED!



Bright, with view of the Park and with renovated kitchen, this apartment has it all. It is nicely layout with an entrance hallway, a separate kitchen and nice storage and closets space throughout.



The studio also includes an elegant bathroom with shower and adjacent walk-in closets. Fabulously located across the street from the most desirable sections of Central Park the Great Lawn and the Mariners playground. Museum of Natural History and the Manhattan Children's Museum. Next to the B and C trains, 86th Street crosstown bus, and M10 bus. Sorry but no dog allowed,Elegant CO-OP prewar building with 24-hour doorman and concierge.



Sorry but no dog allowed.