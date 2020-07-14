256 West 123rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Bright and spacious 1 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex features a large terrace off the bedroom. Available furnished only for short or long term.



Downstairs, an open style designer kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and granite countertops with a breakfast bar. The living room has charming accents throughout, including brick walls and a fireplace. The unit also includes an washer/dryer.



The upstairs features a large bright bedroom with great closet space, en-suite bathroom with soaking tub

The apartment is located a few blocks from express trains (A/B/C/D) and steps from restaurant row. In addition to the growing number of shopping options on 125th Street, Whole Foods is under 10 minutes walk distance. Proximity to Columbia University, City College, Morningside Park, Central Park, and Harlem's diverse population makes this a friendly and welcoming place to live.