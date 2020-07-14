All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

256 West 123rd Street

256 West 123rd Street · (917) 319-2990
Location

256 West 123rd Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$3,800

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright and spacious 1 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex features a large terrace off the bedroom. Available furnished only for short or long term.

Downstairs, an open style designer kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and granite countertops with a breakfast bar. The living room has charming accents throughout, including brick walls and a fireplace. The unit also includes an washer/dryer.

The upstairs features a large bright bedroom with great closet space, en-suite bathroom with soaking tub
The apartment is located a few blocks from express trains (A/B/C/D) and steps from restaurant row. In addition to the growing number of shopping options on 125th Street, Whole Foods is under 10 minutes walk distance. Proximity to Columbia University, City College, Morningside Park, Central Park, and Harlem's diverse population makes this a friendly and welcoming place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 West 123rd Street have any available units?
256 West 123rd Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 West 123rd Street have?
Some of 256 West 123rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 West 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
256 West 123rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 West 123rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 256 West 123rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 256 West 123rd Street offer parking?
No, 256 West 123rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 256 West 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 West 123rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 West 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 256 West 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 256 West 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 256 West 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 256 West 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 West 123rd Street has units with dishwashers.
