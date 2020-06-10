All apartments in New York
Find more places like 255 West 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
255 West 88th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

255 West 88th Street

255 West 88th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

255 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-A · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
High Floor, Bright and Spacious Classic Six.

Welcome home to the sprawling A line at 255 West 88th Street. Rarely available this stunning classic 6 is the Upper West Side gem you've been waiting for! Located on a high floor with southern and western exposures, the apartment is flooded with gorgeous natural light. Enter into a grandiose foyer that leads to a large formal dining area. There is a separate chef's kitchen with full-size appliances and abundant storage. Two bedrooms are king-sized with the master having a private ensuite bath. The third bedroom can accommodate a full-size bed and can also be used a home office. Other features include a spacious living room, second full bath, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and all the markings of beautiful pre-war detail.

255 West 88th Street is a full-time doorman building with elevator and laundry room. Located between bustling Broadway and serene West End, you have the best of the Upper West Side all around you! The Mermaid Inn, Zabars, Riverside Park, and quick access to 86th Street 1 train are just a few of the incredible amenities at your fingertips.,High Floor, Bright and Spacious Classic 6 Coming Up for October 15th!

Welcome home to the sprawling A line at 255 West 88th Street. Rarely available this stunning classic 6 is the Upper West Side gem you've been waiting for! Located on a high floor with southern and western exposures, the apartment is flooded with gorgeous natural light. Enter into a grandiose foyer that leads to a large formal dining area. There is a separate chef's kitchen with full-size appliances and abundant storage. Two bedrooms are king-sized with the master having a private ensuite bath. The third bedroom can accommodate a full-size bed and is complete with a its own half bath. Other features include a spacious living room, second full bath, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and all the markings of beautiful pre-war detail.

255 West 88th Street is a full-time doorman building with elevator and laundry room. Located between bustling Broadway and serene West End, you have the best of the Upper West Side all around you! The Mermaid Inn, Zabars, Riverside Park, and quick access to 86th Street 1 train are just a few of the incredible amenities at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 West 88th Street have any available units?
255 West 88th Street has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 West 88th Street have?
Some of 255 West 88th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 West 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 West 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 West 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 West 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 255 West 88th Street offer parking?
No, 255 West 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 West 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 West 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 West 88th Street have a pool?
No, 255 West 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 West 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 255 West 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 West 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 West 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 255 West 88th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity