Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

High Floor, Bright and Spacious Classic Six.



Welcome home to the sprawling A line at 255 West 88th Street. Rarely available this stunning classic 6 is the Upper West Side gem you've been waiting for! Located on a high floor with southern and western exposures, the apartment is flooded with gorgeous natural light. Enter into a grandiose foyer that leads to a large formal dining area. There is a separate chef's kitchen with full-size appliances and abundant storage. Two bedrooms are king-sized with the master having a private ensuite bath. The third bedroom can accommodate a full-size bed and can also be used a home office. Other features include a spacious living room, second full bath, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and all the markings of beautiful pre-war detail.



255 West 88th Street is a full-time doorman building with elevator and laundry room. Located between bustling Broadway and serene West End, you have the best of the Upper West Side all around you! The Mermaid Inn, Zabars, Riverside Park, and quick access to 86th Street 1 train are just a few of the incredible amenities at your fingertips.