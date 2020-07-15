All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

255 Hudson Street

255 Hudson Street · (917) 331-7588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit XX · Avail. now

$12,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
doorman
yoga
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
lobby
yoga
OUTDOOR LOVERS' DELIGHT!

This sprawling, sunny two bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an incredible private terrace with nearly 500 sq ft of gorgeous outdoor living space to breathe, relax, do yoga, entertain, dine or even work from! (The terrace comes fully furnished & landscaped).

Floor to ceiling windows wrap this 1550 sq ft interior home in sunlight. With espresso stained hardwood floors throughout, 10 foot ceilings, a chic marble kitchen with top of the line appliances and a gigantic dedicated laundry/storage room, this apartment truly has it ALL.

The extra large bedrooms both have beautiful en-suite bathrooms and plenty of closet space. A powder room off the entry for guests is an added bonus.

At the crossroads of Soho, Tribeca and the West Village, Hudson Square is perfectly positioned to enjoy the best offerings of all 3 neighborhoods.

This ultra chic condo is well run, has round the clock attended lobby and a rooftop with outdoor shower.

This home is offered for rent either unfurnished or furnished.

Please coordinate your private tour with the exclusive broker for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Hudson Street have any available units?
255 Hudson Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Hudson Street have?
Some of 255 Hudson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 255 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 255 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 255 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 255 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
