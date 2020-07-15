255 Hudson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors doorman yoga furnished lobby

OUTDOOR LOVERS' DELIGHT!



This sprawling, sunny two bedroom, 2.5 bath home features an incredible private terrace with nearly 500 sq ft of gorgeous outdoor living space to breathe, relax, do yoga, entertain, dine or even work from! (The terrace comes fully furnished & landscaped).



Floor to ceiling windows wrap this 1550 sq ft interior home in sunlight. With espresso stained hardwood floors throughout, 10 foot ceilings, a chic marble kitchen with top of the line appliances and a gigantic dedicated laundry/storage room, this apartment truly has it ALL.



The extra large bedrooms both have beautiful en-suite bathrooms and plenty of closet space. A powder room off the entry for guests is an added bonus.



At the crossroads of Soho, Tribeca and the West Village, Hudson Square is perfectly positioned to enjoy the best offerings of all 3 neighborhoods.



This ultra chic condo is well run, has round the clock attended lobby and a rooftop with outdoor shower.



This home is offered for rent either unfurnished or furnished.



Please coordinate your private tour with the exclusive broker for this property.