253 West 73rd Street

Stunning and rare one bedroom with a large terrace, open city and partial river views at the historic Level Club Condominium. Large windows allow for great light. Double French doors open to a large south facing terrace, central HVAC. Spacious kitchen with pantry and brand new stainless steel appliances include the new GE oven. Beautiful marble floor throughout. Spacious bathroom with new glazed tub, large storage cabinet and new Art Deco vanity mirror. Bedroom has deep closet space including a walk-in closet. Full-service renowned building includes a 24-hour doorman and a concierge, a bicycle storage room, laundry facilities, package room and a live-in Superintendent. Rarely on the market, this unique one bedroom is not to be missed! Unbeatable Upper West Side location near the 72nd Street Subway, Riverside Park and Central Park.