Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:16 AM

253 West 73rd Street

253 West 73rd Street · (212) 875-2969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

253 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 14A · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Stunning and rare one bedroom with a large terrace, open city and partial river views at the historic Level Club Condominium. Large windows allow for great light. Double French doors open to a large south facing terrace, central HVAC. Spacious kitchen with pantry and brand new stainless steel appliances include the new GE oven. Beautiful marble floor throughout. Spacious bathroom with new glazed tub, large storage cabinet and new Art Deco vanity mirror. Bedroom has deep closet space including a walk-in closet. Full-service renowned building includes a 24-hour doorman and a concierge, a bicycle storage room, laundry facilities, package room and a live-in Superintendent. Rarely on the market, this unique one bedroom is not to be missed! Unbeatable Upper West Side location near the 72nd Street Subway, Riverside Park and Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 West 73rd Street have any available units?
253 West 73rd Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 West 73rd Street have?
Some of 253 West 73rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 West 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
253 West 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 West 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 253 West 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 253 West 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 253 West 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 253 West 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 West 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 West 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 253 West 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 253 West 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 253 West 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 253 West 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 West 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
