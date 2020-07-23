252 West 85th Street

Amenities

On a prime Upper West Side block resides this spacious 2/3 bedroom 2 bath residence which exemplifies the classicism of the early turn-of-the-century prewar era. The living and dining area flow seamlessly together into a great entertainment space. Beautiful flawless hardwood floors throughout. There's a windowed open chef's kitchen that features marble countertops, large pantry, and the highest-end stainless steel appliances. A total of three generously proportioned bedrooms with large picture windows with tree-lined views. There is also a staff room with it own en-suite bath. Large amounts storage offered by customized closets and the abundant number of built-ins throughout. The building itself was designed by famed architects Schwartz and Gross and lovingly dates back to the year 1914. This intimate 10 story coop with 38 units has preserved its refinement with only 4 apartments per floor. Among the amenities are a live-in super, video intercom security, a central laundry room, an individual storage unit for each apartment, bike storage, and a playroom. Pets are also permitted. 252 West 85 Street is a block away from the #1 train, and both Central Park and Riverside Park are virtually in your backyard. The neighborhood too is also known for Zabar's, the AMC theatre, and the Museum of American History, as well as the finest shopping and dining. Only a few subway stops to Columbia University's main campus.