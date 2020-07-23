All apartments in New York
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:17 PM

252 West 85th Street

252 West 85th Street · (212) 444-7820
Location

252 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$5,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
On a prime Upper West Side block resides this spacious 2/3 bedroom 2 bath residence which exemplifies the classicism of the early turn-of-the-century prewar era. The living and dining area flow seamlessly together into a great entertainment space. Beautiful flawless hardwood floors throughout. There's a windowed open chef's kitchen that features marble countertops, large pantry, and the highest-end stainless steel appliances. A total of three generously proportioned bedrooms with large picture windows with tree-lined views. There is also a staff room with it own en-suite bath. Large amounts storage offered by customized closets and the abundant number of built-ins throughout. The building itself was designed by famed architects Schwartz and Gross and lovingly dates back to the year 1914. This intimate 10 story coop with 38 units has preserved its refinement with only 4 apartments per floor. Among the amenities are a live-in super, video intercom security, a central laundry room, an individual storage unit for each apartment, bike storage, and a playroom. Pets are also permitted. 252 West 85 Street is a block away from the #1 train, and both Central Park and Riverside Park are virtually in your backyard. The neighborhood too is also known for Zabar's, the AMC theatre, and the Museum of American History, as well as the finest shopping and dining. Only a few subway stops to Columbia University's main campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 West 85th Street have any available units?
252 West 85th Street has a unit available for $5,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 West 85th Street have?
Some of 252 West 85th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 West 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 West 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 252 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 252 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 252 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 252 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 252 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 252 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
