251 West 116TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry key fob access

MASSIVE SOUTH FACING 2 bed Near CENTRAL PARK! | LAUNDRY IN UNIT!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Beautifully renovated, floor-through, HUGE unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a great bright living space featuring a semi-open Brand new kitchen with lots of custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a full size dishwasher! Enjoy the comfort of your in unit washer and dryer!Both bedrooms can fit KING size beds with additional furniture and have large closets.The small building features new laundry room access, key fob entry system and great management.Pets welcome!Near Central Park, 2/3/C/B Trains, Columbia University, Morningside Park and all the amazing restaurants that Manhattanville has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after one month free on a year lease. Gross rent is $3,545Contact me for a viewing!