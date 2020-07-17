250 MOTT ST.

Amenities

THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Renovated 1 bedroom in NoLita . Unit features a marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and a lovely granite kitchen with dishwasher. Exposed brick & hardwood floors. Available for immediate occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Conveniently located close to several subway lines, including the 6, B, D, F, M, and R lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!