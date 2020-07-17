All apartments in New York
250 MOTT ST.
250 MOTT ST.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

250 MOTT ST.

250 Mott Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Renovated 1 bedroom in NoLita . Unit features a marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and a lovely granite kitchen with dishwasher. Exposed brick & hardwood floors. Available for immediate occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Conveniently located close to several subway lines, including the 6, B, D, F, M, and R lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 MOTT ST. have any available units?
250 MOTT ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 MOTT ST. have?
Some of 250 MOTT ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 MOTT ST. currently offering any rent specials?
250 MOTT ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 MOTT ST. pet-friendly?
No, 250 MOTT ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 MOTT ST. offer parking?
No, 250 MOTT ST. does not offer parking.
Does 250 MOTT ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 MOTT ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 MOTT ST. have a pool?
No, 250 MOTT ST. does not have a pool.
Does 250 MOTT ST. have accessible units?
No, 250 MOTT ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 250 MOTT ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 MOTT ST. has units with dishwashers.
