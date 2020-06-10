All apartments in New York
250 East 53rd Street
250 East 53rd Street

250 East 53rd Street · (212) 838-3700
Location

250 East 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
garage
Available Immediately, sorry NO DOGS allowed. Two year minimum lease.Impeccable 2BR/2BA in the conveniently located Turtle Bay with both River and City Views. Miele W/D in unit, eat in kitchen with top of the line appliances, Italian marble floors and granite counter tops. Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout the apt and floor to ceiling windows with great light.Residents of The Veneto bask in all the hallmarks of New York luxury living, including full-service building concierge; resident's lounge; outdoor serenity garden space; children's playroom; on-site fitness center designed by Equinox; private storage; and building parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 East 53rd Street have any available units?
250 East 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 East 53rd Street have?
Some of 250 East 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 East 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 East 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 East 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 East 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 East 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 East 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 250 East 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 East 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 East 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 250 East 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 East 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 250 East 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 East 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 East 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
