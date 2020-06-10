250 East 53rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking garage

Available Immediately, sorry NO DOGS allowed. Two year minimum lease.Impeccable 2BR/2BA in the conveniently located Turtle Bay with both River and City Views. Miele W/D in unit, eat in kitchen with top of the line appliances, Italian marble floors and granite counter tops. Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout the apt and floor to ceiling windows with great light.Residents of The Veneto bask in all the hallmarks of New York luxury living, including full-service building concierge; resident's lounge; outdoor serenity garden space; children's playroom; on-site fitness center designed by Equinox; private storage; and building parking garage.