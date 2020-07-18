All apartments in New York
Location

250 East 40th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
NEW TO MARKET!! : Spectacular open city and river views in this renovated 2 bedroom/2bath in the full service luxury Highpoint Condominium. This sun flooded apartment features: a balcony, renovated pass thru galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, lots of closets/storage, brand new floors and w/d in apartment. Incredible Midtown East Location near transportation, Grand Central, retail, restaurants and a garage down the street! The Highpoint Condominium includes 24hr doorman, concierge, health club with indoor pool and full gym facilities. In addition there is a children's play area, laundry room, bike room, courtyard and live in resident manager. No pets, Available June 2020 with condo board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 East 40th Street have any available units?
250 East 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 East 40th Street have?
Some of 250 East 40th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 East 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 East 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 East 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 East 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 East 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 East 40th Street offers parking.
Does 250 East 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 East 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 East 40th Street have a pool?
Yes, 250 East 40th Street has a pool.
Does 250 East 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 250 East 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 East 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 East 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
