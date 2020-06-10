250 East 39th Street

Amenities

Bright, convertible 2 bedroom apartment for the perfect share.The apartment has 4 closets, hardwood floors, renovated windowed kitchen and windowed bathroom. Living room has double exposure. Timston is a 24-hour doorman elevator building. There is a laundry room and a live-in super. Conveniently located in northern Murray Hill, the 4,5,6 Trains are only a short distance away at Grand Central. Within one block you can find supermarkets, drug stores and all your neighborhood haunts. Pets are case-by-case.