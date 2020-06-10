All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

250 East 39th Street

250 East 39th Street · (212) 712-1182
Location

250 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Bright, convertible 2 bedroom apartment for the perfect share.The apartment has 4 closets, hardwood floors, renovated windowed kitchen and windowed bathroom. Living room has double exposure. Timston is a 24-hour doorman elevator building. There is a laundry room and a live-in super. Conveniently located in northern Murray Hill, the 4,5,6 Trains are only a short distance away at Grand Central. Within one block you can find supermarkets, drug stores and all your neighborhood haunts. Pets are case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 East 39th Street have any available units?
250 East 39th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 East 39th Street have?
Some of 250 East 39th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 East 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 East 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 East 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 East 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 250 East 39th Street offer parking?
No, 250 East 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 East 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 East 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 East 39th Street have a pool?
No, 250 East 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 East 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 250 East 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 East 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 East 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
