Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

25 West 81st PH

25 West 81st Street · (917) 941-8635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 West 81st Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit PH · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
One-of-a-kind Penthouse - Property Id: 219045

Massive private terrace!!

This gracious classic home is perfectly located in the landmarked Upper West Side district steps from Central Park and the Museum of Natural History. This sunny one bedroom one bathroom features beautiful wood floors throughout, an entry foyer, oversized living/dining room, and a sunny windowed eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A bonus to this beautiful home the large private terrace with views to the north, east and west.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219045
Property Id 219045

(RLNE5838025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 West 81st PH have any available units?
25 West 81st PH has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 West 81st PH have?
Some of 25 West 81st PH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 West 81st PH currently offering any rent specials?
25 West 81st PH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 West 81st PH pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 West 81st PH is pet friendly.
Does 25 West 81st PH offer parking?
No, 25 West 81st PH does not offer parking.
Does 25 West 81st PH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 West 81st PH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 West 81st PH have a pool?
No, 25 West 81st PH does not have a pool.
Does 25 West 81st PH have accessible units?
No, 25 West 81st PH does not have accessible units.
Does 25 West 81st PH have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 West 81st PH does not have units with dishwashers.
