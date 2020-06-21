25 West 81st PH

Amenities
One-of-a-kind Penthouse - Property Id: 219045
Massive private terrace!!
This gracious classic home is perfectly located in the landmarked Upper West Side district steps from Central Park and the Museum of Natural History. This sunny one bedroom one bathroom features beautiful wood floors throughout, an entry foyer, oversized living/dining room, and a sunny windowed eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A bonus to this beautiful home the large private terrace with views to the north, east and west.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219045
Property Id 219045
(RLNE5838025)