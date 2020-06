Amenities

patio / balcony elevator

* REQUEST FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR * * Spacious 1 bedroom in a elevator building. * 2 blocks away from the abcd trains * you can walk to Columbia and City College. * close to the shopping hub on 125th st and great restaurants close by* gross rent $2000 with a month free on a 13 month lease * net rent $1,846 * NO FEE!!!