Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

25 Columbus Circle

25 Columbus Circle · (212) 668-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 63B · Avail. now

$20,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
valet service
VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE. This exquisite, well-proportioned two bedroom two and a half bathroom residence with direct Central Park views is on the 63rd floor of the most prestigious building in New York. The apartment features spectacular Central Park and city views, high ceilings, ample closet space, marble bathrooms, high-end appliances, parquet floors. Washer/dryer in the apartment. This Five-Star luxury condominium offers a top-notch security with 24 hours staff, concierge and porters. The building features landscaped roof deck; business center; private screening room; state of the art gym; beautiful space for private parties; massage room; children's playroom; complimentary amenities of Mandarin Spa, including their famous lap pool; valet and maid services; parking garage; direct access to the shopping center, Whole Foods, and top restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Columbus Circle have any available units?
25 Columbus Circle has a unit available for $20,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Columbus Circle have?
Some of 25 Columbus Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Columbus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
25 Columbus Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Columbus Circle pet-friendly?
No, 25 Columbus Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 Columbus Circle offer parking?
Yes, 25 Columbus Circle does offer parking.
Does 25 Columbus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Columbus Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Columbus Circle have a pool?
Yes, 25 Columbus Circle has a pool.
Does 25 Columbus Circle have accessible units?
No, 25 Columbus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Columbus Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Columbus Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
