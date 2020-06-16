25 Columbus Circle

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE. This exquisite, well-proportioned two bedroom two and a half bathroom residence with direct Central Park views is on the 63rd floor of the most prestigious building in New York. The apartment features spectacular Central Park and city views, high ceilings, ample closet space, marble bathrooms, high-end appliances, parquet floors. Washer/dryer in the apartment. This Five-Star luxury condominium offers a top-notch security with 24 hours staff, concierge and porters. The building features landscaped roof deck; business center; private screening room; state of the art gym; beautiful space for private parties; massage room; children's playroom; complimentary amenities of Mandarin Spa, including their famous lap pool; valet and maid services; parking garage; direct access to the shopping center, Whole Foods, and top restaurants.