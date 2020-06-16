All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

245 West 75th Street

245 West 75th Street · (212) 317-7834
Location

245 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
No FEE. Note: Please include desired move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry. Pictures and floorplan are of the actual unit. Video tour available upon request.

1 Bed/ 1 Bath apartment on 1st floor on a fantastic tree-lined side-street in the heart of the UWS. Apartment gets southern exposure and wonderful light in the afternoon through the 2 large windows in living room and 3 large windows in bedroom. Updated kitchen has black granite countertops and backsplash. There are lots of cabinets to store your kitchen wares. Bedroom is large and fits a great amount of furniture including queen bed, desk, dresser, and several other pieces of storage furniture. Closet is double deep with 2 rods, 2 shelves above and floor storage below. Windowed Bathroom is clean and nicely finished with new subway tiles. The ceilings are tall and there are hardwoods throughout.

Well maintained Pre-War elevator building with live in super, laundry room in the basement. Conveniently located on West 75th Street between Broadway and West End Avenue. Near both parks - Central Park and Riverside Park, Lincoln Center, Museum of Natural History, Fairway and Citarella around the corner, Trader Joe's 3 blocks away as well as 72nd street subway station for 1,2,3 trains. Great restaurants and shopping! Pets ok with landlord's approval on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 West 75th Street have any available units?
245 West 75th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 West 75th Street have?
Some of 245 West 75th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 West 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 West 75th Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 245 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 245 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
