245 West 75th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

No FEE. Note: Please include desired move in date and if you have any pets with your inquiry. Pictures and floorplan are of the actual unit. Video tour available upon request.



1 Bed/ 1 Bath apartment on 1st floor on a fantastic tree-lined side-street in the heart of the UWS. Apartment gets southern exposure and wonderful light in the afternoon through the 2 large windows in living room and 3 large windows in bedroom. Updated kitchen has black granite countertops and backsplash. There are lots of cabinets to store your kitchen wares. Bedroom is large and fits a great amount of furniture including queen bed, desk, dresser, and several other pieces of storage furniture. Closet is double deep with 2 rods, 2 shelves above and floor storage below. Windowed Bathroom is clean and nicely finished with new subway tiles. The ceilings are tall and there are hardwoods throughout.



Well maintained Pre-War elevator building with live in super, laundry room in the basement. Conveniently located on West 75th Street between Broadway and West End Avenue. Near both parks - Central Park and Riverside Park, Lincoln Center, Museum of Natural History, Fairway and Citarella around the corner, Trader Joe's 3 blocks away as well as 72nd street subway station for 1,2,3 trains. Great restaurants and shopping! Pets ok with landlord's approval on a case by case basis.