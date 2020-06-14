Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman gym

NO FEE Large Luxury 3 Bed/2 Bath in the Heart of the Upper East Side!-3 Blocks to the Q train-New Fitness Center-New Common Courtyard-Pet-Friendly 40 lbs-Gut Renovated Unit-In-Unit Washer & Dryer-Brokers WelcomeWelcome to 245 East 80th Street where each residence embodies the beauty of contemporary design, with unparalleled finishes, generous layouts and a streamlined and stylish living concept that is sure to captivate your senses. Inside each residence, quarter-sawn White Oak hardwood floors create a canvas for a masterpiece. Expansive floor plans and abundant natural sunlight create a feeling of openness, space, and warmth. State-of-the-art, pass-through kitchens embody convenience and practicality featuring custom Maple cabinets in white satin finish, high-end stainless steel appliances, white Glassos crystallized glass counter tops and Gravel Salt marble mosaic backslashes. With most residences providing a formal dining area, prepare to host the elegant candlelit dinner party you have always dreamed of. Relax and recharge in your exquisite new bathroom designed with white porcelain tile and Ashbury candlestick marble mosaic accents, custom white vanities, medicine chests with an abundance of storage and glistening chrome fixtures; the perfect combination for a restful experience. Set on a tree-lined street on the famed Upper East Side of Manhattan, your new home lies in the epicenter of the food and lifestyle scene while nearly equidistant between Carl Schurz Park known for its winding splendor, grassy knolls, waterfront views, recreational paths and top-notch dog watching and Central Park, which needs no introduction. Explore the Museum Mile, grab a bite and a cocktail at Sojourn, indulge in sweet treats at Two Little Red Hens and soak in the endless possibilities of one of NYC's best neighborhoods. Traveling within Manhattan and beyond? Transportation is a breeze with the 6 Train at 77th Street and the 4, 5, 6 Trains at 86th Street only a few short blocks away along with the newly opened Q train on 2nd Avenue and 83rd Street.The pictures in the ad render the quality and finishes of all units in the building.