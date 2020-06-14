All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

245 East 80th Street

245 East 80th Street · (646) 484-7943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10C · Avail. now

$9,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
gym
NO FEE Large Luxury 3 Bed/2 Bath in the Heart of the Upper East Side!-3 Blocks to the Q train-New Fitness Center-New Common Courtyard-Pet-Friendly 40 lbs-Gut Renovated Unit-In-Unit Washer & Dryer-Brokers WelcomeWelcome to 245 East 80th Street where each residence embodies the beauty of contemporary design, with unparalleled finishes, generous layouts and a streamlined and stylish living concept that is sure to captivate your senses. Inside each residence, quarter-sawn White Oak hardwood floors create a canvas for a masterpiece. Expansive floor plans and abundant natural sunlight create a feeling of openness, space, and warmth. State-of-the-art, pass-through kitchens embody convenience and practicality featuring custom Maple cabinets in white satin finish, high-end stainless steel appliances, white Glassos crystallized glass counter tops and Gravel Salt marble mosaic backslashes. With most residences providing a formal dining area, prepare to host the elegant candlelit dinner party you have always dreamed of. Relax and recharge in your exquisite new bathroom designed with white porcelain tile and Ashbury candlestick marble mosaic accents, custom white vanities, medicine chests with an abundance of storage and glistening chrome fixtures; the perfect combination for a restful experience. Set on a tree-lined street on the famed Upper East Side of Manhattan, your new home lies in the epicenter of the food and lifestyle scene while nearly equidistant between Carl Schurz Park known for its winding splendor, grassy knolls, waterfront views, recreational paths and top-notch dog watching and Central Park, which needs no introduction. Explore the Museum Mile, grab a bite and a cocktail at Sojourn, indulge in sweet treats at Two Little Red Hens and soak in the endless possibilities of one of NYC's best neighborhoods. Traveling within Manhattan and beyond? Transportation is a breeze with the 6 Train at 77th Street and the 4, 5, 6 Trains at 86th Street only a few short blocks away along with the newly opened Q train on 2nd Avenue and 83rd Street.The pictures in the ad render the quality and finishes of all units in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East 80th Street have any available units?
245 East 80th Street has a unit available for $9,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 East 80th Street have?
Some of 245 East 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 East 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 East 80th Street offer parking?
No, 245 East 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 East 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 245 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 East 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 245 East 80th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

