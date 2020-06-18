All apartments in New York
245 East 53rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

245 East 53rd Street

245 E 53rd St · (212) 913-9058
Location

245 E 53rd St, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$8,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
BRAND NEW 2 Bed / 2 Bath with 700SF Terrace for rent!

Welcome to Loft 53, a boutique new development condominium at the crossroads of Sutton Place and Midtown East. This six story building features five floor-through lofts all with private outdoor space. The building boasts keyed elevator entry into each apartment as well as a virtual doorman.

Upon exiting the elevator, you are immediately greeted with an abundance of light that comes through the southern facing floor to ceiling windows. Straight ahead is the kitchen, outfitted with Bauformat cabinetry, quartz countertops and breakfast bar, Wolf range oven and hood, SubZero refrigerator and freezer and Miele dishwasher. Off of the open kitchen is the dining area and oversized living area with a Juliet balcony.

Allowing for maximum privacy while entertaining, the bedrooms are situated on the other end of the apartment. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and another massive balcony. The second bedroom also features a walk-in closet. The second bathroom is in the main hallway. Both bathrooms have bathtub/shower combinations and radiant heated floors.

Measuring approximately 1,385 square feet, the true highlight of the 2nd floor is the enormous, private terrace. Other highlights of this loft apartment include 10 inch wide oak floors, high ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, private storage in the basement and wiring for a smart home system.

Nestled on 53rd between Second and Third Avenues, Loft 53 is convenient to several subway lines including the E, M and 6 lines. Just outside the front door are a plethora of amazing restaurants and boutiques. Welcome home!

Available for short or long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East 53rd Street have any available units?
245 East 53rd Street has a unit available for $8,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 East 53rd Street have?
Some of 245 East 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 East 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 East 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 East 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 245 East 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 East 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 East 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 245 East 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 East 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
