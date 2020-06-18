245 East 53rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator

BRAND NEW 2 Bed / 2 Bath with 700SF Terrace for rent!



Welcome to Loft 53, a boutique new development condominium at the crossroads of Sutton Place and Midtown East. This six story building features five floor-through lofts all with private outdoor space. The building boasts keyed elevator entry into each apartment as well as a virtual doorman.



Upon exiting the elevator, you are immediately greeted with an abundance of light that comes through the southern facing floor to ceiling windows. Straight ahead is the kitchen, outfitted with Bauformat cabinetry, quartz countertops and breakfast bar, Wolf range oven and hood, SubZero refrigerator and freezer and Miele dishwasher. Off of the open kitchen is the dining area and oversized living area with a Juliet balcony.



Allowing for maximum privacy while entertaining, the bedrooms are situated on the other end of the apartment. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet and another massive balcony. The second bedroom also features a walk-in closet. The second bathroom is in the main hallway. Both bathrooms have bathtub/shower combinations and radiant heated floors.



Measuring approximately 1,385 square feet, the true highlight of the 2nd floor is the enormous, private terrace. Other highlights of this loft apartment include 10 inch wide oak floors, high ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, private storage in the basement and wiring for a smart home system.



Nestled on 53rd between Second and Third Avenues, Loft 53 is convenient to several subway lines including the E, M and 6 lines. Just outside the front door are a plethora of amazing restaurants and boutiques. Welcome home!



Available for short or long term.