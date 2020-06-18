All apartments in New York
243 West 75th Street

243 West 75th Street · (347) 256-6547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

243 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Large 1bed on W 75th between Broadway and West End avenue.This 2th floor apartment receives southern light through two large living room windows. The apartment features hardwood floors, separate kitchen with a small area for a table for two, two large bedroom closets, and high ceilings.KING SIZED BEDROOM Facing south as well.VERY LARGE LIVING AREA.Bathroom accesses through bedroom and kitchen.Rental building with an intercom security system, laundry, elevator, and live in super. Available immediately.Email for private viewing. ONE283539

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 West 75th Street have any available units?
243 West 75th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 243 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
243 West 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 243 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 243 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 243 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 243 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 243 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 243 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 243 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 243 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 West 75th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 West 75th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 West 75th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
