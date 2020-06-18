243 West 75th Street

Amenities

Large 1bed on W 75th between Broadway and West End avenue.This 2th floor apartment receives southern light through two large living room windows. The apartment features hardwood floors, separate kitchen with a small area for a table for two, two large bedroom closets, and high ceilings.KING SIZED BEDROOM Facing south as well.VERY LARGE LIVING AREA.Bathroom accesses through bedroom and kitchen.Rental building with an intercom security system, laundry, elevator, and live in super. Available immediately.Email for private viewing. ONE283539