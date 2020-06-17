242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated clubhouse some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Renovated Studio on E 87th Street & 3rd Ave - Property Id: 215968



This Elegant STUDIO is priced perfectly and will not last. Fantastic Sun Exposure, and comfortable living space. Great Closet Space. Conveniently located near restaurants, shops, bars, lounges, and the best this area has to offer. All transportation, including express trains, within minutes from your front door.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215968

Property Id 215968



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5514885)