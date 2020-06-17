All apartments in New York
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:38 AM

242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E

242 East 87th Street · (929) 293-5223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

242 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Renovated Studio on E 87th Street & 3rd Ave - Property Id: 215968

This Elegant STUDIO is priced perfectly and will not last. Fantastic Sun Exposure, and comfortable living space. Great Closet Space. Conveniently located near restaurants, shops, bars, lounges, and the best this area has to offer. All transportation, including express trains, within minutes from your front door.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215968
Property Id 215968

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5514885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E have any available units?
242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E have?
Some of 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E currently offering any rent specials?
242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E pet-friendly?
No, 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E offer parking?
No, 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E does not offer parking.
Does 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E have a pool?
No, 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E does not have a pool.
Does 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E have accessible units?
No, 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 EAST 87TH STREET 1E does not have units with dishwashers.
