Amenities

hardwood floors bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors range Property Amenities

NO FEE OWNER PAYS AGENT FEE (Co-brokers CYOF)



Best deal on the Upper East Side for a TRUE 1 bedroom!!



This feel-good, bright unit will makes your life fun & easy! The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, separate kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. This residence offers a functional sun splashed living room and a quiet bedroom. The kitchen has a vented range hood and full size appliances, and the large bathroom is vented and with a deep soaking tub.



All of the windows have been recently replaced, guaranteeing a quiet life.



Located in a well maintained building, the apartment is located right by the 2nd Ave Subway Q train and is only 2 blocks to the 4,5, and 6 train on Lexington Ave. Fairway on 86th St, Whole Foods on 88th And 3rd and plenty of bars and restaurants around the corner.



Quick and Easy Approval!

Sorry, No Pets!



==> NOTE: BUILDING ENTRANCE IS AT 242 EAST 85th STREET!