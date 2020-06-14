All apartments in New York
242 East 85th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

242 East 85th Street

242 East 85th Street · (917) 538-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

242 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
NO FEE OWNER PAYS AGENT FEE (Co-brokers CYOF)

Best deal on the Upper East Side for a TRUE 1 bedroom!!

This feel-good, bright unit will makes your life fun & easy! The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, separate kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. This residence offers a functional sun splashed living room and a quiet bedroom. The kitchen has a vented range hood and full size appliances, and the large bathroom is vented and with a deep soaking tub.

All of the windows have been recently replaced, guaranteeing a quiet life.

Located in a well maintained building, the apartment is located right by the 2nd Ave Subway Q train and is only 2 blocks to the 4,5, and 6 train on Lexington Ave. Fairway on 86th St, Whole Foods on 88th And 3rd and plenty of bars and restaurants around the corner.

Quick and Easy Approval!
Sorry, No Pets!

==> NOTE: BUILDING ENTRANCE IS AT 242 EAST 85th STREET!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 East 85th Street have any available units?
242 East 85th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 242 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
242 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 242 East 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 242 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 242 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 242 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 242 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 242 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 242 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 242 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 East 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 East 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
