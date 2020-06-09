All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

242 East 10th Street

242 East 10th Street · (212) 444-7932
Location

242 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
East Village ease- this rarely available two bed/one bath home on the 3rd floor of a well maintained EV building is conveniently located on the corner of First Avenue and 10th St. Apt 8 is just two flights up in this classic non-elevator building. This home features winged bedrooms that accommodate full sized beds with additional furniture as well as good closet space. The living area is cozy and you'll find wood floors throughout. The property faces the next door building. So, you can expect a serene home atmosphere.The building at 242 E.10th has video surveillance, intercom and the super lives on-site. You can find laundry conveniently a half block away as well as grocery stores, delis, specialty markets, gyms and Tompkin Square Park for when you want to kick back. The property is surrounded by some of NYC's most famous restaurants and cheap eats, a plethora of excellent cafes and lively night lifeDiscover your perfect escape from the NYC hustle and bustle. Special Offer: *The landlord is offering free rent for all days in June for a July 1 or earlier start date.Co-brokers: CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 East 10th Street have any available units?
242 East 10th Street has a unit available for $2,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 242 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
242 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 242 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 242 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 242 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 242 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 242 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 242 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 242 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 242 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 East 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 East 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
