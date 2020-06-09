242 East 10th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator

East Village ease- this rarely available two bed/one bath home on the 3rd floor of a well maintained EV building is conveniently located on the corner of First Avenue and 10th St. Apt 8 is just two flights up in this classic non-elevator building. This home features winged bedrooms that accommodate full sized beds with additional furniture as well as good closet space. The living area is cozy and you'll find wood floors throughout. The property faces the next door building. So, you can expect a serene home atmosphere.The building at 242 E.10th has video surveillance, intercom and the super lives on-site. You can find laundry conveniently a half block away as well as grocery stores, delis, specialty markets, gyms and Tompkin Square Park for when you want to kick back. The property is surrounded by some of NYC's most famous restaurants and cheap eats, a plethora of excellent cafes and lively night lifeDiscover your perfect escape from the NYC hustle and bustle. Special Offer: *The landlord is offering free rent for all days in June for a July 1 or earlier start date.Co-brokers: CYOF