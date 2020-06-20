240 West 104th St

Amenities

granite counters cats allowed recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator

Broadway at West 104, pre war building, elevator building - Sixth floor facing front - all new open plan one bedroom, large bedroom with a real closet, new kitchen, new bathroom, redone floors. Cats okay, sorry no dogs.

It is only 15 minute walk to Columbia University and the other area schools. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations.Virtual appointments available, call Kim to at 646-872-5964.