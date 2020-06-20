All apartments in New York
Find more places like 240 West 104th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
240 West 104th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

240 West 104th St

240 West 104th Street · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

240 West 104th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
cats allowed
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Broadway at West 104, pre war building, elevator building - Sixth floor facing front - all new open plan one bedroom, large bedroom with a real closet, new kitchen, new bathroom, redone floors. Cats okay, sorry no dogs.
It is only 15 minute walk to Columbia University and the other area schools. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations.Virtual appointments available, call Kim to at 646-872-5964.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 West 104th St have any available units?
240 West 104th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 West 104th St have?
Some of 240 West 104th St's amenities include granite counters, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 West 104th St currently offering any rent specials?
240 West 104th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 West 104th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 West 104th St is pet friendly.
Does 240 West 104th St offer parking?
No, 240 West 104th St does not offer parking.
Does 240 West 104th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 West 104th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 West 104th St have a pool?
No, 240 West 104th St does not have a pool.
Does 240 West 104th St have accessible units?
No, 240 West 104th St does not have accessible units.
Does 240 West 104th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 West 104th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 240 West 104th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Enclave
400 West 113th Street
New York, NY 10025
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity