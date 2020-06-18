All apartments in New York
24 East 73rd St
24 East 73rd Street · (917) 806-3467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
73 St/5th & Mad Aves~Elegant Elevator Townhouse~Brand New Gut Renovated~ Huge Studio~Furnished- 2-12 monthsBe the very first tenant in this elegant glamorous huge studio~ Furnished Home~ with brand new everything: Stainless Steel/Granite open Kitchen~Marble Bathroom~new hardwood floors~12 ft ceilings~Giant Picture windows~Enjoy the sumptuous new plush designer furniture in an iconic part of NYC. All utilities included: Cable TV, Wifi, electricity! Fully furnished & fully supplied from A-Z. Laundry in building.This is a Landmark Prewar townhouse~Built 1910~6 floors/7 apts~New video intercom security systemScott Schiller is the Director of The Schiller Group at Anchor Associates- As well as one of the top brokers in the company! Scott has over 25 years of great expertise in Manhattan rentals,sales,and management. Please view Scott's "Agent profile" for more details on his expertise; and for testimonials from his many happy clients! For the very fastest and best service call or text Scott. He looks forward to hearing from you!Cell: 917-806-3467 /email: scott@anchornyc.com anchornyc1100097

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 East 73rd St have any available units?
24 East 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 East 73rd St have?
Some of 24 East 73rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 East 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
24 East 73rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 East 73rd St pet-friendly?
No, 24 East 73rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 24 East 73rd St offer parking?
No, 24 East 73rd St does not offer parking.
Does 24 East 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 East 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 East 73rd St have a pool?
No, 24 East 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 24 East 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 24 East 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 24 East 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 East 73rd St has units with dishwashers.
