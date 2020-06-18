24 East 73rd St

Amenities

73 St/5th & Mad Aves~Elegant Elevator Townhouse~Brand New Gut Renovated~ Huge Studio~Furnished- 2-12 monthsBe the very first tenant in this elegant glamorous huge studio~ Furnished Home~ with brand new everything: Stainless Steel/Granite open Kitchen~Marble Bathroom~new hardwood floors~12 ft ceilings~Giant Picture windows~Enjoy the sumptuous new plush designer furniture in an iconic part of NYC. All utilities included: Cable TV, Wifi, electricity! Fully furnished & fully supplied from A-Z. Laundry in building.This is a Landmark Prewar townhouse~Built 1910~6 floors/7 apts~New video intercom security systemScott Schiller is the Director of The Schiller Group at Anchor Associates- As well as one of the top brokers in the company! Scott has over 25 years of great expertise in Manhattan rentals,sales,and management. Please view Scott's "Agent profile" for more details on his expertise; and for testimonials from his many happy clients! For the very fastest and best service call or text Scott. He looks forward to hearing from you!Cell: 917-806-3467 /email: scott@anchornyc.com anchornyc1100097