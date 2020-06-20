Amenities

3Bed 1 Bath Located between East 19th street and East 20th Street in the historic Flat Iron District, this Loft building is around the corner from beautiful Gramercy Park. Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the drycleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants, 239 Park Avenue South is an exciting place to make your home. This elevator Loft building features 14-foot ceilings, large picture windows, oversized rooms, new kitchens and new marble bathrooms with oversized medicine cabinets and banjo counter, oak floors, and a laundry room.