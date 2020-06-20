All apartments in New York
239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH
239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH

239 Park Avenue South · (646) 600-4838
239 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
on-site laundry
3Bed 1 Bath Located between East 19th street and East 20th Street in the historic Flat Iron District, this Loft building is around the corner from beautiful Gramercy Park. Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the drycleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants, 239 Park Avenue South is an exciting place to make your home. This elevator Loft building features 14-foot ceilings, large picture windows, oversized rooms, new kitchens and new marble bathrooms with oversized medicine cabinets and banjo counter, oak floors, and a laundry room.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH have any available units?
239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH have?
Some of 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH currently offering any rent specials?
239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH pet-friendly?
No, 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH offer parking?
No, 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH does not offer parking.
Does 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH have a pool?
No, 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH does not have a pool.
Does 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH have accessible units?
No, 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH does not have accessible units.
Does 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 PARK AVENUE SOUTH does not have units with dishwashers.
