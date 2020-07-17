All apartments in New York
238 W 106th Development Fund

238 West 106th Street · (212) 369-1518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

238 West 106th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3-H · Avail. now

$8,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Find a wonderful large quiet sunny apartment located between Central Park and Riverside Park on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in a turn-of-the-century building with a beautiful marble entrance and ironwork gate and doors.
It feels like an oasis after a typical New York day!

The wood wall panels in the heart of this home bring an intimate relaxing environment. The light comes and goes along the day with all multiple directions of windows. The disposition of this home allows each member of the household to be independent or to share communal space.

The kitchen, the heart of the apartment, opens to the dining room where lots of activities can take place. The current owner raised three children here with a natural flux of movement and beautiful energy that brought peace to all.
The eldest would do homework on the long table, and while the matriarch was preparing dinner, and the youngest would take a bath adjacent to the kitchen. Later on, storytime on the comfortable bench or watching TV in the living room before retiring in each's own bedroom. It brought perfect harmony to the current owner and can bring harmony to your life as well.

Lots of beautiful delicious dinners and memories were had at the long table, even a large dancing party with nearly 100 people. The space of this home works to open up for gatherings --or to close down for intimacy.

The location is also well-served by the 1-train, the B/C trains, and five (5) buses; there is an abundance of fresh farmer's markets, stores, cafes, restaurants, jazz clubs, not to mention Absolute Bagels for Sunday morning and a favorite French bakery.

Located between two parks, the apartment is perfect for walks, playgrounds, bird watchers, runners, bicyclists, nature lovers, skating in the Winter, swimming in the Summer, and of course all the concerts in the parks.

Life at home can finally be relaxing and comfortable, without needing to leave behind all you love about New York. Your next home is waiting for you.

238 West 106th Street is a very well managed HDFC co-op building. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. For more information, please contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 W 106th Development Fund have any available units?
238 W 106th Development Fund has a unit available for $8,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 238 W 106th Development Fund currently offering any rent specials?
238 W 106th Development Fund is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 W 106th Development Fund pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 W 106th Development Fund is pet friendly.
Does 238 W 106th Development Fund offer parking?
No, 238 W 106th Development Fund does not offer parking.
Does 238 W 106th Development Fund have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 W 106th Development Fund does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 W 106th Development Fund have a pool?
No, 238 W 106th Development Fund does not have a pool.
Does 238 W 106th Development Fund have accessible units?
No, 238 W 106th Development Fund does not have accessible units.
Does 238 W 106th Development Fund have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 W 106th Development Fund does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 W 106th Development Fund have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 W 106th Development Fund does not have units with air conditioning.
