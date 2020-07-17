238 W 106th Development Fund

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Find a wonderful large quiet sunny apartment located between Central Park and Riverside Park on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in a turn-of-the-century building with a beautiful marble entrance and ironwork gate and doors.

It feels like an oasis after a typical New York day!



The wood wall panels in the heart of this home bring an intimate relaxing environment. The light comes and goes along the day with all multiple directions of windows. The disposition of this home allows each member of the household to be independent or to share communal space.



The kitchen, the heart of the apartment, opens to the dining room where lots of activities can take place. The current owner raised three children here with a natural flux of movement and beautiful energy that brought peace to all.

The eldest would do homework on the long table, and while the matriarch was preparing dinner, and the youngest would take a bath adjacent to the kitchen. Later on, storytime on the comfortable bench or watching TV in the living room before retiring in each's own bedroom. It brought perfect harmony to the current owner and can bring harmony to your life as well.



Lots of beautiful delicious dinners and memories were had at the long table, even a large dancing party with nearly 100 people. The space of this home works to open up for gatherings --or to close down for intimacy.



The location is also well-served by the 1-train, the B/C trains, and five (5) buses; there is an abundance of fresh farmer's markets, stores, cafes, restaurants, jazz clubs, not to mention Absolute Bagels for Sunday morning and a favorite French bakery.



Located between two parks, the apartment is perfect for walks, playgrounds, bird watchers, runners, bicyclists, nature lovers, skating in the Winter, swimming in the Summer, and of course all the concerts in the parks.



Life at home can finally be relaxing and comfortable, without needing to leave behind all you love about New York. Your next home is waiting for you.



238 West 106th Street is a very well managed HDFC co-op building. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. For more information, please contact us today.