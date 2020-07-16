238 East 82nd Street

Amenities
Amazing value for a GUT RENOVATED One Bedroom apartment with a SEPARATE EAT-IN KITCHEN and a WASHER/DRYER in-unit. Just block away from Q train stop on 83rd St/Second Avenue.This pristine apartment features:-new windows:- new hardwood floors;- great closet space in each room;- modern bathroom with a stand-up shower;- separate windowed kitchen with sufficient counter space, new Stainless Steel Appliances that include a Dishwasher;- bright, southern-exposure light;- high ceilings.Just 2 flights up. Pets are welcome!Located on East 82nd Street, this building is conveniently situated between Second and Third Avenues. A five-minute walk to Upper East Side shopping thoroughfares such as Lexington Avenue. Central Park and Carl Schurz Park are a stroll away. Just around the corner on Second Avenue, you'll find plenty of local eateries, and there is a Duane Reade 2 blocks away. A walk toward Central Park will take you past some of New York City's most famous streets, including, Park, Madison and Fifth Avenues.*Please note that pictures are for the similar apartment in the building.*Net rent is advertised *