238 East 82nd Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

238 East 82nd Street

238 East 82nd Street · (212) 683-8300
238 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing value for a GUT RENOVATED One Bedroom apartment with a SEPARATE EAT-IN KITCHEN and a WASHER/DRYER in-unit. Just block away from Q train stop on 83rd St/Second Avenue.This pristine apartment features:-new windows:- new hardwood floors;- great closet space in each room;- modern bathroom with a stand-up shower;- separate windowed kitchen with sufficient counter space, new Stainless Steel Appliances that include a Dishwasher;- bright, southern-exposure light;- high ceilings.Just 2 flights up. Pets are welcome!Located on East 82nd Street, this building is conveniently situated between Second and Third Avenues. A five-minute walk to Upper East Side shopping thoroughfares such as Lexington Avenue. Central Park and Carl Schurz Park are a stroll away. Just around the corner on Second Avenue, you'll find plenty of local eateries, and there is a Duane Reade 2 blocks away. A walk toward Central Park will take you past some of New York City's most famous streets, including, Park, Madison and Fifth Avenues.*Please note that pictures are for the similar apartment in the building.*Net rent is advertised *

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Does 238 East 82nd Street have any available units?
238 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 238 East 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
238 East 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 East 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 238 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 238 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 238 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 East 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 238 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 238 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 238 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 238 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 East 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
