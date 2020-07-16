238 East 82nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing value for a GUT RENOVATED One Bedroom apartment with a SEPARATE EAT-IN KITCHEN and a WASHER/DRYER in-unit. Just block away from Q train stop on 83rd St/Second Avenue.This pristine apartment features:-new windows:- new hardwood floors;- great closet space in each room;- modern bathroom with a stand-up shower;- separate windowed kitchen with sufficient counter space, new Stainless Steel Appliances that include a Dishwasher;- bright, southern-exposure light;- high ceilings.Just 2 flights up. Pets are welcome!Located on East 82nd Street, this building is conveniently situated between Second and Third Avenues. A five-minute walk to Upper East Side shopping thoroughfares such as Lexington Avenue. Central Park and Carl Schurz Park are a stroll away. Just around the corner on Second Avenue, you'll find plenty of local eateries, and there is a Duane Reade 2 blocks away. A walk toward Central Park will take you past some of New York City's most famous streets, including, Park, Madison and Fifth Avenues.*Please note that pictures are for the similar apartment in the building.*Net rent is advertised *