All apartments in New York
Find more places like 237 East 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
237 East 88th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

237 East 88th Street

237 East 88th Street · (917) 902-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

237 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
Link to 3D rendering: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vcxminNAWVA

Incredible value for this bright high-floor 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath overlooking a quiet rear garden. The open layout maximizes usable space, and the large Ceasar stone kitchen countertop can accommodate bar seating. The kitchen features a dishwasher, built-in microwave, and stainless steel appliances. Included in the living room are an in-wall air conditioner and a separate heating unit. The interior bedroom is quiet and has an en-suite bathroom. The unit is on the 4th floor of a walk-up. Sorry, the unit owner does not allow pets unless it's a service animal.

This boutique condo building has laundry in the basement, live-in super, and a video intercom.

Within a two-block radius, one has access to Whole Foods, Fairway Market, CTown Supermarket, and a wide selection of coffee shops, restaurants, and bars. Minutes away are the Q/4/5/6 trains; and M15, and crosstown M86-SBS buses.

In-person showings are on pause until Phase 2 of reopening. Email, call or text members of the Strata Team for more information.

Compass Coming Soons are simultaneously syndicated to the RLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 East 88th Street have any available units?
237 East 88th Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 East 88th Street have?
Some of 237 East 88th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 East 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 237 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 237 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 East 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 237 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 237 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 East 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 237 East 88th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity