237 East 88th Street

Link to 3D rendering: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vcxminNAWVA



Incredible value for this bright high-floor 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath overlooking a quiet rear garden. The open layout maximizes usable space, and the large Ceasar stone kitchen countertop can accommodate bar seating. The kitchen features a dishwasher, built-in microwave, and stainless steel appliances. Included in the living room are an in-wall air conditioner and a separate heating unit. The interior bedroom is quiet and has an en-suite bathroom. The unit is on the 4th floor of a walk-up. Sorry, the unit owner does not allow pets unless it's a service animal.



This boutique condo building has laundry in the basement, live-in super, and a video intercom.



Within a two-block radius, one has access to Whole Foods, Fairway Market, CTown Supermarket, and a wide selection of coffee shops, restaurants, and bars. Minutes away are the Q/4/5/6 trains; and M15, and crosstown M86-SBS buses.



In-person showings are on pause until Phase 2 of reopening. Email, call or text members of the Strata Team for more information.



