Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

ONLY JOE CAN SHOW!!LARGE 2BR LAUNDRY AND ELEVATOR WONDERFUL APT A MUST SEE!!This wonderful apt features:- Sun soaked apt with plenty of natural light! - Elegant wooden floors - Dishwasher & Microwave- Brand new Kitchen- high ceilings- Marble bathroom- Sun Soaked bedrooms and living room- GENEROUS LAYOUT!- Endless closet space! The building - Live-in Super- Trash Chute- ElevatorDont miss out on this fantastic one time DEAL that will go very QUICK!One time opportunity!!