236 W 122nd St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:45 AM

236 W 122nd St

236 West 122nd Street · (917) 345-8680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

236 West 122nd Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**Welcome to a beautiful tree lined street on West 122nd, between FDB&ACP**

This is a renovated 1 bedroom/1 Bath on West 122nd Street and Frederick Douglas Blvd. Queen & Full sized bedrooms with closets and windows in each. New hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances throughout.

Did we mention? We have an On-Site **Responsive Super**

**APARTMENT FEATURES**
- USB Wall Outlets
- Crown Molding
- Ceiling Fan
- Large Closet closet
- Heat & Water Included
- No Fee for Direct Clients

Advertised Rent is Net Effective on a 12-month lease. The concession will be applied toward the END of the lease.
Landlord can also offer 2 months free on a 24-month lease!

March-Late March move in dates , can require 9,10 OR 21,22 Month Leases. Landlord will offer partial months free rent, appropriate to keep same pricing.

**Gross Rent $2,550 to be paid monthly.**

Photos can be stock finishes used in this building.
**You can request Walk-Through Videos of the exact unit, if you cannot attend one of our open house, or scheduled showings.** For this, please call, text, or email requesting for specific property, and unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 W 122nd St have any available units?
236 W 122nd St has a unit available for $2,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 W 122nd St have?
Some of 236 W 122nd St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 W 122nd St currently offering any rent specials?
236 W 122nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 W 122nd St pet-friendly?
No, 236 W 122nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 236 W 122nd St offer parking?
No, 236 W 122nd St does not offer parking.
Does 236 W 122nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 W 122nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 W 122nd St have a pool?
No, 236 W 122nd St does not have a pool.
Does 236 W 122nd St have accessible units?
No, 236 W 122nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 236 W 122nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 W 122nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
