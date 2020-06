Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Large fully renovated one bedroom! Beautiful hardwood floors, fantastic lighting, and huge closets. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. You will have no problem getting anywhere in the city being just a few blocks from the 4/5/6/, N,And Q trains. The area has amazing shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and parks.1 Month free on a 9 or 10 Month Lease