Home
/
New York, NY
/
235 West 100th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

235 West 100th Street

235 West 100th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

235 West 100th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$5,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a virtual walk through this unit at https://hd.pics/116303. 235 West 100th Street, 2R is a lovingly reno'd 2-bedroom duplex apartment with private outdoor space available for rent on West 100th Street on the Upper West Side. Located just west of Broadway, this pre-war townhouse is convenient to the 1 train at 103rd and the 2 and 3 express trains at 96th Street. Nearby youll find West Side Market, Duane Reade, dry cleaners, shops and plenty of restaurants and dessert places such as the venerable Metro Diner, Naruto Ramen, Smoke Supper and Jazz Club, Bar Thalia, and Ben and Jerrys. Quiet rear-facing apartmentTranquil private gardenNewly updated kitchen with a full suite of modern and stylish Haier appliances.In-unit washer/dryerVery spacious living room with room for a dining area tooClosets for days!Available immediately. Cat-friendly. Dogs case-by-case. Guarantors and shares welcome..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 West 100th Street have any available units?
235 West 100th Street has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 235 West 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 West 100th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 West 100th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 West 100th Street is pet friendly.
Does 235 West 100th Street offer parking?
No, 235 West 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 West 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 West 100th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 West 100th Street have a pool?
No, 235 West 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 West 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 235 West 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 West 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 West 100th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 West 100th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 West 100th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
