Take a virtual walk through this unit at https://hd.pics/116303. 235 West 100th Street, 2R is a lovingly reno'd 2-bedroom duplex apartment with private outdoor space available for rent on West 100th Street on the Upper West Side. Located just west of Broadway, this pre-war townhouse is convenient to the 1 train at 103rd and the 2 and 3 express trains at 96th Street. Nearby youll find West Side Market, Duane Reade, dry cleaners, shops and plenty of restaurants and dessert places such as the venerable Metro Diner, Naruto Ramen, Smoke Supper and Jazz Club, Bar Thalia, and Ben and Jerrys. Quiet rear-facing apartmentTranquil private gardenNewly updated kitchen with a full suite of modern and stylish Haier appliances.In-unit washer/dryerVery spacious living room with room for a dining area tooClosets for days!Available immediately. Cat-friendly. Dogs case-by-case. Guarantors and shares welcome..